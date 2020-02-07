Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Paul James was training for a charity cycle when he died

Two people have denied causing the death of a councillor from Ceredigion by careless driving.

Paul James, 61, died in April 2019, after a crash while he was cycling as he trained for a charity ride along the A487 near Aberystwyth.

Lowri Powell, 43, from Penrhyncoch and Christopher Jones, 40, from Devil's Bridge, separately pleaded not guilty at Swansea Crown Court.

Both were given unconditional bail and are due to stand trial on 1 September.