Paul James: Two deny causing Ceredigion councillor's death
- 7 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have denied causing the death of a councillor from Ceredigion by careless driving.
Paul James, 61, died in April 2019, after a crash while he was cycling as he trained for a charity ride along the A487 near Aberystwyth.
Lowri Powell, 43, from Penrhyncoch and Christopher Jones, 40, from Devil's Bridge, separately pleaded not guilty at Swansea Crown Court.
Both were given unconditional bail and are due to stand trial on 1 September.