Image copyright Claire Hayhurst/PA Wire Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge met her old teachers who travelled from Carmarthen to see her when they heard she was visiting Wales

Two teachers who taught the Duchess of Cambridge have said they were left very emotional after a surprise reunion during a royal visit to south Wales.

Denise Evans-Allford and Kevin Allford joined crowds in Mumbles, Swansea, in the hope of seeing Prince William and Kate on Tuesday.

After giving a note to a security guard, Kate went to meet them giving them a hug.

"In terms of personality she hasn't changed at all", they said.

The couple, from Carmarthen, both taught Kate, as well as siblings Pippa and James, at St Andrew's prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire in the 1990s.

Prince William and Kate were visiting Joe's Ice Cream Parlour to talk to parents about the duchess's UK-wide survey to help improve early childhood.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kate met parents and children at Joe's Ice-Cream Parlour and was given a bunch of flowers from three-year-old Theodore

Mrs Evans-Allford, who taught PE, and her husband, who taught French and German, had not seen the duchess since she was 14, when she visited her brother James at the school.

The pair were waiting in crowds outside the parlour in the hope of seeing the royal couple, when they passed a note on a postcard to a security guard to let Kate know they were there.

They were then taken by security personnel to the front of the crowd and the duchess came out to see them, telling the couple: "It's such a small world."

Mr Allford said: "We didn't know what to expect when she came out, we didn't want to break protocol.

"We wouldn't feel right curtsying or shaking hands. We didn't have to do anything in the end because she instigated a hug right away.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince William enjoyed an ice cream while talking to parents

"She has obviously changed physically since we last saw her, she has grown about a foot but in terms of personality and the way she is, she hasn't changed at all.

"It was a great occasion for us, it was a very emotional reunion.

"After she left us, she got in the car next to William and said 'They're my former prep school tutors', and he said 'Oh, wow' and made a special effort to wave at us."

The couple, who lived in a flat at the school at the time Kate studied there, said the duchess and her friends would come around and visit their young daughter Angharad.