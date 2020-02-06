Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officials said the option of going to Stoke would be discussed with patients before any decision was made

Heart patients could face a 300-mile round trip for treatment because of waiting times in south Wales.

Clinicians are in talks with Royal Stoke University Hospital about Cardiff and Vale University Health Board patients heading to the Midlands for surgery.

The Welsh Health Specialised Services Committee (WHSSC) is behind the cross-border discussions.

It said talks are in the early stages and "no decisions have been made".

A WHSSC spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Suitable patients will be identified by their heart surgeon and cardiologist and the option discussed with patients before any decision is made.

"At this point, therefore, we are not able to confirm numbers as no decisions have been made and no patients contacted."

Stoke is 153 miles from the Welsh capital.

A paper put before Swansea Bay University Health Board said Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital had agreed to take on cardiac cases from Swansea Bay and Cardiff and Vale.

WHSSC said was not currently planning to take up Liverpool's offer.

It said: "Swansea Bay UHB has developed robust plans to ensure that no patient will be waiting longer than 36 weeks for heart surgery by the end of March 2020, so at this point we are not seeking an outsourcing option for patients."

WHSSC said it outsourced cardiac cases from Wales to Royal Stoke University Hospital in 2010 and 2015.

Stephen Allen, chief officer of South Glamorgan Community Health Council, said: "Travelling to Stoke is a bit of a bind but if they have got capacity we should be using it."

A Cardiff and Vale University Health Board spokesman said it had "nothing further to add" to WHSSC's comments.