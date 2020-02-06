Image caption The stabbing happened on Smeaton Street on Friday morning

A man has been charged with three offences after a stabbing in Cardiff.

One man was injured in the stabbing in Smeaton Street, Riverside, at about 07:40 GMT on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Llandaff North was arrested on suspicion of wounding, attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The victim has since been discharged from hospital.

The incident was the first of two unrelated stabbings in the city in 24 hours, which led to South Wales Police issuing extra stop and search powers over the weekend.