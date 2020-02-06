Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Michael O'Leary's body has not yet been found

Murder detectives investigating the disappearance of a 55-year-old man are searching a landfill site for evidence.

Michael O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing on 27 January when he failed to return home from work.

His silver Nissan Navara was discovered in the Fisherman's car park near Capel Dewi, but no body has been found.

Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, has been charged with murder.

He will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 15 May.

Dyfed Powys Police said they were searching a landfill site in Pontardawe, in the South Wales Police force area.

Det Ch Insp Paul Jones, who is leading the investigation, said they were looking for items both there and at other rural locations in the Carmarthen area, in order to find answers for Mr O'Leary's family.

Detectives are also appealing for any information regarding a cyclist captured on CCTV camera on Penymorfa Lane, in Llangynnwr, on the outskirts of Carmarthen, at 20:43 GMT on 27 January.

They are also keen to speak to anybody who was in the area between Capel Dewi and Cwmffrwd between 20:00 and 22:00 on the night Mr O'Leary disappeared, particularly those with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Det Ch Insp Jones said: "This is a very complex investigation, and we are hugely mindful of the impact on the family and the community."