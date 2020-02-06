Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The virus is causing severe lung disease

Schools in Wales have been ordered not to exclude pupils of Chinese heritage amid concern over coronavirus.

The Welsh Government said it believed a "small number" of schools had told children to stay at home.

It wrote to all directors of education to say children who have recently travelled to mainland China but were not ill should be allowed to continue attending lessons.

It said the order was in line with guidance from Public Health Wales.

Anyone who has returned from Hubei province - which includes Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak - has been told to isolate themselves for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms of the virus.

People returning from elsewhere in China - excluding Macao or Hong Kong - have been told to isolate themselves for 14 days if they develop flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild.