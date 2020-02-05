Michael O'Leary's family thank community for support
- 5 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The family of a missing 55-year-old man have thanked a Carmarthenshire community for their support.
Michael O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, was reported missing on 27 January when he failed to return home from work.
Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, has been charged with his murder.
In a statement, Mr O'Leary's family offered words of thanks for what the emergency services and volunteers had done.