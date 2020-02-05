Image caption Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Friday's stabbing in Riverside

Seventy people were stopped and searched by police in Cardiff at the weekend following two stabbings in the city.

The two attacks, in Riverside and Butetown on Friday and Saturday morning, saw a section 60 notice issued by South Wales Police.

The force said a 34-year-old man from London was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

A knife, crack cocaine worth £2,500 and £4,500 in cash were seized by officers.

An 18-year-old man from Riverside, Cardiff, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

A section 60 order allows officers to stop and search anyone without suspicion.

The increased powers were in place from 14:00 GMT on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday.

The force issued the notice after the stabbing in Smeaton Street, Riverside, at about 07:40 on Friday, was followed by another in Loudoun Square, Butetown, at about 02:25.

The victims of each stabbing are in hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.