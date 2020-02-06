Image caption The farm shop employs about 10 people

Owners of a market garden business have been accused of "flouting" planning rules by their neighbours.

Glebelands in Cardigan has submitted two planning applications, including one to expand the farm shop.

But a neighbouring property has objected with concerns over flooding and accused the business of not implementing previous planning terms.

Owner Adam York said: "We're trying to be good neighbours."

Organic produce is grown on site in a number of polytunnels and sold at the shop.

Mr York said: "To meet demand, that has grown pretty steadily over the last 10 years, we've had to put in multiple planning applications."

The neighbouring property is concerned the activities at Glebelands have caused flooding and said the business is "flouting" conditions by not constructing a hedge bank to help screen activities at the site.

Image caption Adam York grows produce in polytunnels

Mr York applied for the planning condition, which requires a 3m (10ft) high hedge be planted in the middle of the field directly next door to a polytunnel, to be relaxed

He said it would "make the tunnel impossible to use" as the hedge would block sunlight needed for growing and suggested it be planted on a nearby boundary.

Mr York said: "We have to balance the need to get crops in the site and offer reasonable screening around the site. We're seeking to meet that, we're trying to be good neighbours."

Image caption Glebelands wants to expand the farm shop

The application has been supported by Cardigan town councillor Shan Williams, who said: "It renders that polytunnel unusable. Surely, the planners, anybody with common sense, can see that.

"What would Ceredigion rather see? Local people buying good quality food, grown locally, with the money staying locally, or that we constantly shop in supermarkets?"

Ceredigion Council denied it was putting "barriers" in the way of small businesses, adding: "The application to extend the shop is recommended for approval and the Local Planning Authority expects to issue the permission shortly or report the application to the development control committee."