Image copyright Hansons Image caption Sports valuer David Wilson-Turner said the jersey was "a million miles away" from modern shirts

A rare 109-year-old football shirt which almost ended up at a jumble sale is to be auctioned.

The England jersey was worn in a British Home Championship game against Wales at The Den, London, in 1911.

However, mystery still surrounds which player wore the shirt, which was handed to Wales international Ted Vizard after the game and left in a drawer for nearly 50 years.

"It's a great historical find and very rare," said Hansons Auctioneers.

Image copyright Alamy Stock Photo Image caption The England football team of 1911 - but who wore the shirt?

More than 22,000 spectators watched England win the game 3-0 on 13 March.

"Just like today, players sometimes swapped shirts after a game," said Hansons sports memorabilia expert David Wilson-Turner.

"Vizard was gaining his third cap for Wales and swapped his shirt with one of the England players - we just don't know which one."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ted Vizard (head turned) was part of the Bolton Wanders team which was the first to win the FA Cup at Wembley

Vizard, from Cogan, Vale of Glamorgan, played 22 times for Wales and won the FA Cup three times with Bolton Wanderers, before retiring with his wife to the Tettenhall area of Wolverhampton.

During a clear-out in the early 1970s, the couple gave the jersey to their cleaner as a gift for her two sons, while many other items went to a local jumble sale.

It was then largely forgotten, until the owner died two years ago.

Image copyright Hansons/TheFA Image caption England football shirts in 1911 and now

"It demonstrates how much sportswear has changed," said Mr Wilson-Turner.

"It's a traditional long-sleeved shirt made out of thick material - a million miles away from the sleek designer football shirts of today.

"But its England football pedigree is unmistakable thanks to its three lions and a crown."

The shirt is expected to reach between £800 and £1,200 as part of a sports memorabilia auction on 18 February.