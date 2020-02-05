Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Roadworks are scheduled to take place on the A55 westbound between Broughton and Ewloe

Motorists face four weeks of disruption on the A55 in Flintshire.

Roadworks are scheduled to take place on the westbound section between Broughton and Ewloe at junctions 36 and 34 from 29 February.

There will be a lane closure during the day and the carriageway will shut overnight, with the section closed for 24 hours over four weekends.

Road diversions will be put in place during resurfacing work, a Welsh Government spokesperson said.