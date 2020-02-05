Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kerry Morgan was "the most wonderful, kind and loving husband and father," his family said

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an "altercation" at a rugby club have been released without charge.

Kerry Morgan, 40, from New Tredegar, Caerphilly, died following the incident at New Tredegar Rugby Club on 6 July.

Two men, aged 41 and 61, were arrested but police said no further action would be taken following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A file has been passed to the coroner and Mr Morgan's family has been told.

Image caption Police found Mr Morgan unconscious and not breathing at New Tredegar Rugby Club

Days after his death, Mr Morgan's family released a statement saying they were "heartbroken", adding he "was the most wonderful, kind and loving husband and father".

They added: "He was the best dada in the world. He will be with us every day, always in our hearts and missed dearly. We love you to infinity."