Investigation launched after man found dead in Cardigan street
- 4 February 2020
A 19-year-old man has been found dead in a street, prompting a police investigation.
Dyfed-Powys police said Callum Lawrence was found by a member of the public in Quay Street, Cardigan, Ceredigion, at about 19:00 GMT on 30 January.
A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, and released under investigation.
The force wants to trace the driver of of a small white vehicle near to where the body was found, who drove away.