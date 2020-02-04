Image copyright Google

A 19-year-old man has been found dead in a street, prompting a police investigation.

Dyfed-Powys police said Callum Lawrence was found by a member of the public in Quay Street, Cardigan, Ceredigion, at about 19:00 GMT on 30 January.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, and released under investigation.

The force wants to trace the driver of of a small white vehicle near to where the body was found, who drove away.