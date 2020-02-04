Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Regional Organised Crime Unit is investigating alleged offences

An employment tribunal will hold a hearing about the dismissal of academics at Swansea University.

Two of the members of staff involved have had their appeal against dismissal rejected by the university.

The university said it had taken the action because it had evidence the employees involved would make financial gains.

The Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for south Wales is continuing to investigate alleged offences.

The former dean of the management school, Prof Marc Clement, and another employee, Steve Poole, were dismissed for gross misconduct over allegations they were set to personally profit from the development of a £200m Wellness Village in Llanelli.

The former vice-chancellor, Prof Richard Davies, was dismissed for gross misconduct and gross negligence in July 2019 and is appealing against the decision.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prof Richard Davies had been vice-chancellor of Swansea University since 2003

Prof Clement and Mr Poole also appealed against their dismissals, but they were rejected by the university.

The university's accounts, published in July 2019, raised concerns about "certain irregularities" in the agreement that underpinned a payment to former registrar, Raymond Ciborowski, when he left the role in 2018.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Swansea University said: "Following his resignation, further evidence was discovered that indicated Raymond Ciborowski and other employees of the university had significant undeclared interests and stood to make financial gains in a personal capacity from the university's participation in commercial projects with which they were involved as university employees.

"These gains included salaries from future appointments and equity potentially worth millions of pounds.

"The evidence suggested that there were material and serious interests that should have been declared under the University's policies and procedures."

The academics involved deny any wrongdoing.

South Wales Police said ROCU was continuing to investigate following a complaint by Swansea University in respect of the Llanelli Wellbeing and Life Sciences Village.

Eight people remain under investigation and further inquiries are ongoing.