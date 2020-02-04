Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Ben Leonard, 16, died in August 2018

There was no evidence a written risk assessment had been carried out for a scout trip to north Wales where one boy fell to his death, an inquest heard.

Ben Leonard, 16, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, died at the Great Orme in Llandudno, Conwy, in August 2018.

Scout Association safety manager Jess Kelly told the hearing Ben and two friends wanted "to do activities more independent" from the group.

The inquest heard Ben died after falling from a 200ft (60m) cliff.

Miss Kelly was asked if enough had been done to identify and reduce the risk to Ben and the friends with him on that day.

"I don't believe the leaders were knowledgeable of the hazards they needed to be to reduce the risks," she said.

Miss Kelly said the Great Orme was "promoted as a country park environment, so in order to identify those risks you need to go off the beaten track to find them".

A group of nine from Reddish Explorer Scout Group, aged between 14 and 18, were visiting Llandudno after postponing climbing Snowdon due to poor weather.

Monday's hearing was told that Ben and two friends walked towards the Great Orme, unaccompanied by scout leaders, while another group went to a nearby ski centre.

Image caption Ben was walking on the Great Orme when he fell to his death

Discussing the type of advice that would be given to a similar group of scouts, Miss Kelly said: "A group of 14-18-year-olds will be used to having certain independence.

"These young people were used to doing expeditions independently with remote supervision from adults."

Assistant coroner David Pojur asked: "What was lacking regarding safety that weekend?"

Miss Kelly said: "We have no evidence of a written risk assessment.

'Stubborn nature'

"That would've been key, re [regarding] supervision, free time assessment and other control measures not in place or clearly communicated.

"We've heard about the stubborn nature Ben had - these three had been identified as wanting to have more independence."

The inquest was halted temporarily when members of the Leonard family left the room.

Nick McCall, the solicitor for the family, asked: "Are you saying Ben's nature was anything untoward?"

Miss Kelly said: "It may not be out of the ordinary for teenagers, but may have been something taken into consideration when making a risk assessment.

"The three boys would often want to do activities more independent from the rest of the group. I'm not suggesting he was a bad lad."

The jury inquest at Ruthin Coroner's Court continues.