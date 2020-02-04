Image copyright Family photo Image caption Grant Kerton's family said he loved walking his dog Thor and being out on his bike

A father killed when his motorbike crashed on a road in the Vale of Glamorgan has been described as the "heart and soul of his family".

Grant Kerton died when his bike crashed on the A4231 Barry Docks Link Road at about 04:00 GMT on Monday.

The 33-year-old father's family said he was "kind and generous to all and would do anything for anybody."

Two men, aged 26 and 35, arrested at the scene have been released while the investigation continues.

In a statement, Mr Kerton's family said he adored his 10-year-old son and worked hard to make sure they could have as many good times together as possible.

"Grant always lived life to the full, and was always with a smile on his face ready to make everyone laugh," they said.

"As a family, we will cherish all the great times we shared with him."