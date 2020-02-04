Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a 55-year-old more than a week ago.

Michael O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing on 27 January when he failed to return home from work.

Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, who spoke only to confirm his name and address, was remanded in custody at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear next at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said searches for Mr O'Leary were continuing at several locations in the Carmarthen area.

The force is continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw his Nissan Navara pickup between Cwmffrwd and Capel Dewi on 27 January between 20:00 and 22:00 GMT.