Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died four days after the incident in Craig y Don

A woman was killed after becoming trapped between a van and a wall on her own driveway, an inquest has heard.

Tracy Evans, 41, was found lying out of the van outside her home on Roumania Drive, Llandudno, Conwy, on 23 January.

She was taken to a major trauma unit at the Royal Stoke Hospital but died four days later from a lack of oxygen to the brain, due to her injuries, a post-mortem examination found.

An inquest at Ruthin Coroner's Court was opened and adjourned.