Image caption Work is starting to modernise the chapel

Improvement work has begun on Devil's Bridge chapel, near Aberystwyth after more than £325,000 in funds was raised.

The works include an event and activity space, kitchen and toilets and an area in which to host traditional services.

The National Lottery, which has contributed £156,400 to the project said, "the community and the people involved" are at the heart of the investment.

The chapel was built in 1858, under the Calvinistic Methodist denomination.

Improvement works will be completed over a period of six months, which is "a dream come true" for the village.

In 2016, following a successful fundraising attempt, the building was bought by the local community for about £30,000.

The works mean a place of worship will remain in the village after Mynach Community Enterprise Limited secured the funding.

'Something for the community'

"We don't have too many members at the moment and there are only about 10 people here on Sundays," Mair Davies, a committee member for Mynach Community Enterprise Ltd, said.

She added: "Adapting the place is going to offer something for a wider community.

"We don't have a hall in the village or space for local people to use. Adaptation will bring it up to the 21st century."

Grants were secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government's community facilities program, and the Cefn Croes Community Trust Fund.

Deian Creunant, who represents the National Lottery, said the "community is at the heart of this investment".

"When considering any funding, one of the things we look at is the way a community contributes towards keeping the heritage alive," he said.

"The community has recognized the possibilities, realized the importance of history and heritage but has also offered something a little different."