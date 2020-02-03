Image copyright Google Image caption Centre 67 has been out of use since 2005

A decision taken in secret to demolish a former vicarage in Wrexham will be re-examined by councillors.

Although not named, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Centre 67 in Rhosddu is the building under threat amid a review of council office space.

Plaid Cymru group leader Marc Jones objected, saying the secrecy stopped him discussing possible rescue plans.

Council leader Mark Pritchard has described the site as "a small piece in the jigsaw" of office accommodation.

Centre 67 was last used by adult social services in 2005, and hopes were previously raised it could be be turned into a community hub.

Wrexham council considered demolition in 2013, but the then Labour-led administration decided to explore other options.

In January, leaders of the present independent/Conservative coalition voted to tear down the 19th Century building.

A special scrutiny meeting will take place on Tuesday after Councillor Jones objected, saying Wrexham had "already lost a lot of its building heritage".

'Nothing stopping bulldozers'

"Because the decision to demolish was taken in secret, I'm unable as a local councillor to discuss this with the community council or talk to residents about it," he said.

"I can't discuss it with people who might be interested in buying the building to develop businesses and we can't consider any community use.

"There's nothing stopping the bulldozers from moving in next week as things stand. Is that really how we should be operating as a council?"

At last month's meeting, Councillor Pritchard said the Plaid group leader was "fully aware" of the reasons why some discussions were held in private, such as implications for staff, or contractual matters.

"The report is about office accommodation and that part of land is a small piece in the jigsaw of office accommodation," the council leader added.

"It's been outstanding for a long time and we're looking to resolve the issue and move forward."

A disability work project at the adjacent Cunliffe Centre is also under threat of closure.