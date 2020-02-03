Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

A man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of a man a week ago.

Michael O'Leary, 55. from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing on Monday, 27 January when he failed to return home from work.

Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, was charged with his murder by police on Monday afternoon.

He will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mr O'Leary is still missing and Dyfed-Powys Police said searches were continuing at several locations in the Carmarthen area.