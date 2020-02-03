Image copyright Family photo Image caption Victor Moore and his partner moved to Wales in 2016 from Derbyshire as a result of their son studying at a local university

A man has died after his car crashed into a parked vehicle and a house in Cardiff.

Victor Moore, 75, was driving in Blanche Street, Cardiff, at about 17:00 GMT on 17 January when the crash happened. He died 12 days later at the city's University Hospital of Wales.

The father of two's family said he lived life to the full and would be sorely missed.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Wales Police on 101.