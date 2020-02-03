Image copyright Google Image caption The van swerved across the A40 near Sennybridge

A driver has been told to "be prepared for jail" after causing a workmate serious injuries in a 100mph (161 km/h) race over the Brecon Beacons.

Thomas Sawyer, 20, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

His passenger Gwyndaf Jolly suffered critical injuries to his bladder and prostate in the crash in December 2018.

He also had damage to his pelvis as well as a dislocated shoulder and facial cuts.

Mr Jolly, 25, said the behaviour of his colleague Sawyer, of Llanddewi Brefi, Ceredigion, left him with life-changing injuries and needing mobility aids.

'Wanted to overtake'

"It was very unnerving. I looked across at the speedometer and we were hitting 95 to 100mph," Mr Jolly said earlier.

"I was friendly initially, I said 'steady up Tom' and then 'slow down a bit Tom, we get paid by the hour.'"

The court heard that Sawyer drove even faster on 20 December 2018 after being overtaken by a Seat van.

"That seemed to frustrate Tom and made him far more competitive," said Mr Jolly.

"He was driving fast anyway but the manner of his driving was more aggressive. He wanted to overtake the Seat that had overtaken us.

"He said the Seat may be faster than us on the straights but we will be faster on the corners.

"I was holding on for dear life screaming: 'We are going to crash, we are going to crash.'"

The Citroen Relay flatbed van swerved across the A40 near Sennybridge, mounted the verge and ploughed into a tree with such force it tipped up almost vertically before landing on its side.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke ordered a pre-sentence report but told Sawyer: "This offence carries a custodial sentence. You should be prepared for jail when you come back to court."