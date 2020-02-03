Image caption Devney was given a restraining order and 12-month community order at Cardiff Crown Court

A man who stalked a former girlfriend 50 years after they broke up has been given a restraining order and community order.

Paul Devney, 65, from Newport harassed the woman on social media, leaving her frightened to leave her house.

He also posted the woman's address online and contacted her family.

Devney was sentenced to a restraining order, a 12-month community order, 15 days of rehabilitation and a three-month curfew at Cardiff Crown Court.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: "I am afraid to leave my house now and I am worried about picking my grandchildren up from school.

"I always have the blinds drawn in my living room."

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said: "He posted her address and date of birth online as he started to make her life a misery.

"Devney also called his victim and played music down the phone."

Judge David Wynn Morgan said: "Your behaviour was wicked. You know that.

"You caused serious damage to your victim and her family."