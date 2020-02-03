Cardiff stabbing: Man charged after teenager stabbed
- 3 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been charged with three offences after a teenager was injured in a stabbing.
The assault happened Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, at about 23:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man has been charged with robbery, wounding and threatening another with a blade.
South Wales Police said the victim's family had been updated.