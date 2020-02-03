Tributes to man killed in crash on Llŷn peninsula road
- 3 February 2020
Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash in Gwynedd.
Gryffudd Rhun Jones, 27, of Brynaerau, Rhosfawr, was in a black Skoda Octavia travelling between Llithfaen and Pentreuchaf on Sunday morning.
North Wales Police said Mr Jones died at the scene following the crash at about 01:50 GMT and the road was closed for six hours.
His family said he was "an extremely loved son, husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed by all".