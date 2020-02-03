Wales

Tributes to man killed in crash on Llŷn peninsula road

  • 3 February 2020
Gryffudd Rhun Jones Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Gryffudd Rhun Jones died at the scene on the Llŷn peninsula road

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash in Gwynedd.

Gryffudd Rhun Jones, 27, of Brynaerau, Rhosfawr, was in a black Skoda Octavia travelling between Llithfaen and Pentreuchaf on Sunday morning.

North Wales Police said Mr Jones died at the scene following the crash at about 01:50 GMT and the road was closed for six hours.

His family said he was "an extremely loved son, husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed by all".
Image caption Emergency services were called to the crash scene just before 02:00 on Sunday

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites