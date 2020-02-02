Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Supt Mark Hobrough from South Wales Police said the order was issued "for the safety of the public"

Increased police powers to stop and search that were issued after two men were stabbed in Cardiff in 24 hours have been extended.

In what police said were "isolated and unrelated" incidents, the first man was stabbed on Friday in Riverside and the second on Saturday in Butetown.

A 24-hour Section 60 order was authorised until Sunday at 14:00 GMT but has been extended by nine hours.

It means officers can stop and search anyone without suspicion.

South Wales Police said following the first stabbing in Smeaton Street on Friday at about 07:30 GMT, a 38-year-old man was in a stable condition in hospital.

Image caption Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Friday's stabbing in Riverside

The 33-year-old victim of the second stabbing on Loudoun Square at about 02:20 on Saturday is in a serious condition.

The force said the attacks, which happened within two miles of each other, are not linked and have appealed for witnesses.

Image caption Streets around the area have been cordoned off

The section 60 order covers three inner city areas of the city - Butetown, Grangetown and Riverside.

Supt Mark Hobrough from South Wales Police said he authorised the extended powers "for the safety of the public".

He said as a result of the section 60, which came into force at 14:00 on Saturday, 48 people had been stopped and searched in those areas.

Two people had been arrested on suspicion of crimes unrelated to the stabbings after a "significant" amount of drugs and cash was recovered.

Image copyright Google Image caption Loudoun Square is on Bute Street, a main road between Cardiff city centre and Cardiff Bay

"The overwhelming public support we've received in relation the this [section 60 order] has been very much appreciated," he said.

He said he would consider extending the order further when it runs out at 23:00 on Sunday.

South Wales Police said in the last year it has carried out more than 11,000 stop and searches and about 5,800 of those were in Cardiff.

But the current order in place means officers can stop anyone, not just people they consider to be acting suspiciously.