Man dies in Gwynedd road crash

A man has died following a crash on a rural road on the Llŷn peninsula in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said a single Skoda Octavia car was involved in the collision between Llithfaen and Pentreuchaf.

Officers said a local man in his 20s died at the scene, after the crash was reported at 01:52 GMT on Sunday.

The police have appealed for anyone travelling on the road at the time to come forward.