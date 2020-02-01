Image caption Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Friday's stabbing in Riverside

A 33-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after a second stabbing in 24 hours in Cardiff.

He was attacked in the early hours of Saturday mourning in Loudoun Square in the Butetown area of the city and is in Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The first stabbing was on Friday morning at Smeaton Street in Riverside and a man is stable in hospital.

South Wales Police have issued a 24-hour notice of stop and search orders in three inner city areas of Cardiff.

The force said the notice - until 1400 GMT on Sunday - will apply in Butetown, Grangetown and Riverside to "prevent serious violence".