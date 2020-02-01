Image copyright Google Image caption Wrexham's General Market could receive funds to improve its fortunes

About £2m could be secured to revive the fortunes of two Wrexham markets.

Visitor numbers and a high number of vacant stalls have been highlighted as issues at both the Butchers' and General Markets are, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But they could receive a boost if senior councillors give their backing to plans to secure funding.

Wrexham council set up a taskforce in 2018 to see how the markets' 19th Century buildings could be improved.

The Butchers' Market has been identified as the main priority for spending with proposals to create a pop-up food shop to show off local produce.

It has a vacancy rate of about 50%, according to a council report.

In the document, councillor Paul Roberts, chair of the council's town centre markets task and finish group, said there was the potential to secure £2m from Welsh Government, National Lottery Heritage and council funding for the markets.

He said consistency was lacking in stalls' opening times and traders were reluctant to take advantage of the town's night time economy.

It was felt the markets' layout needed to be more open to attract shoppers.

And stallholders had raised concerns about potential impact on their incomes while work was carried out.

Image copyright Google Image caption The town's Butchers' Market could also receive part of a possible £2m pot

A General Market spokesman said: "It's essential to the businesses in the General Market that they continue to trade while work is being done on the building wherever possible."

Traders' livelihoods relied on "making the right changes", he said.

The plans will be discussed by the local authority on Wednesday, with the proposed investment requiring the backing of the council's ruling executive.

If approved, it's anticipated work could start next year on the Butchers' Market.