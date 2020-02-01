Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Festivities in Wales have been called off as coronavirus continues to spread

Chinese New Year celebrations in Wales have been called off as coronavirus continues to spread.

The virus has been blamed for more than 200 deaths in China, and the first two cases have been confirmed in the UK.

Festivities set to take place at Bangor's Pontio centre and the Swansea Grand Theatre.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent events in Wuhan," the Chinese in Wales Association said, postponing the Swansea event.

"In honour of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China and around the world, we have reached the decision to postpone the open day this Sunday until a later date," it added.

The outbreak is believed to have started in Wuhan, which has strong ties to Swansea University and the University of Wales Trinity St David.

Wales' chief medical officer Frank Atherton said it was "very likely" there would be cases in Wales, but it would be "ready" to deal with them.

In Bangor, the year of the rat was to be marked with a dragon parade through the city's streets on Saturday, with a gala at the city's arts centre.

Lina Davitt, director of the university's Confucius Institute which was organising the event, said its plans had been "quite overshadowed".

"We spoke with our Chinese community and thought we have to show solidarity with our friends and colleagues in China," she said.

"We have been preparing for many months but we thought this was the right decision.

"We were worried because it's a big event but everyone has said they understand and support the decision."

About 300 were expected to attend the gala and as many as 1,000 at the dragon parade.