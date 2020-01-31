Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 60,000 rugby fans are expected in the Principality Stadium on Saturday

Rugby fans and shoppers going to Cardiff on Saturday have been warned all travel routes will be "very busy" for Wales' first 2020 Six Nations game.

About 80,000 people are expected in the Welsh capital for Wayne Pivac's first game as Wales coach versus Italy at the Principality Stadium.

People have been told to "travel early" as the M4 motorway and all roads into Cardiff will be clogged.

City centre roads will be shut from 10:45 GMT ahead of the 14:15 kick-off.

World Cup semi-finalists Wales begin their Grand Slam defence in Cardiff, the first of three 2020 Six Nations games at the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium.

Travelling to Cardiff?

Drivers have been told to "make allowances for busy motorways and trunk roads" by Cardiff council and that central road closures will be in place until 17:15 GMT.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption City centre streets in Cardiff are closed on Saturday for Wales' Six Nations opener

Rail passengers have been advised to leave plenty of time for their journey as "trains in the Cardiff area are expected to be busy all day".

Passengers from north Wales, Shrewsbury and Manchester will need to take a bus replacement service between Abergavenny and Hereford after 20:00 on Saturday as the line is shut for repair.

Wales Six Nations 2020 fixtures

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Three of Wales' five Six Nations games will be in Cardiff in 2020

Saturday 1 February: Wales v Italy 14:15

Saturday 8 February: Ireland v Wales 14:15

Saturday 22 February: Wales v France 16:45

Saturday 7 March: England v Wales 16:45

Saturday 14 March: Wales v Scotland 14:15

Cardiff Queen Street station will close to outbound Valley Lines passengers at 15:30 and a post-match queue system will be in place for fans at Cardiff Central.

Transport for Wales says rail services will "have extra capacity where possible".

Buses will be unable to use city centre bus stops between 10:45 and 17:45 so Cardiff Bus services will depart and terminate at different stops.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans have been told to arrive at the ground early due to the security situation

Cardiff's city centre taxi rank at St Mary Street will also close at 10:45 and re-open at 17:15.

Going to the game?

Rugby fans have been told to arrive at the Principality Stadium in good time before kick-off due to the "unprecedented security situation" following "recent tragic events in the UK".

Stadium gates open at 11:30 - two hours and 45 minutes before kick-off - and fans are advised to leave bags at home.