Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police continue to search for a missing man.

Michael O'Leary, 55, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing on Monday after he did not return home from work.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man from Carmarthen on Thursday and have confirmed the man is being held in custody on suspicion of murder.

Officers are searching several locations around Carmarthen.

Image caption Emergency services searched an area near the River Towy after Mr O'Leary was reported missing

About 100 people in the area have offered to help police with the search for Mr O'Leary, who is fixture secretary at Nantgaredig Rugby Club and a site manager at a construction company.

Ch Insp Paul Jones, from Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "We are particularly interested in identifying anyone who has seen Michael O'Leary's vehicle, which is a silver Nissan Navara, between Cwmffrwd and Capel Dewi between 20:00 GMT and 22:00 on Monday January 27, or from anyone with information who was in this area during these times.

"We understand the latest development might create concern in the community, but we would like to reassure that we are doing all we can to find answers for Mr O'Leary's family."