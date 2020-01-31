Wales

Murder charge after man's body found near Pontwalby Viaduct

  • 31 January 2020
David Williams was described as a "loving and generous person" Image copyright Family photo
Image caption David Williams' family said he was a "loving and generous person"

A man has been charged with the murder after the body of a 73-year-old was discovered outside a house in Neath Port Talbot.

David Williams' body was found on Danygraig Lane, near Pontwalby Viaduct, Glynneath, on Monday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man will appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Friday.

South Wales Police's Det Supt Darren George said a police presence would remain in the area "over the coming days".

Following his death, Mr Williams' family said: "David was a very loving and generous person who would go out of his way to help anyone he could.

"He was very well known in the dog showing community and he will be missed very much."
Image caption Flowers paying tribute to David Williams have been left at the scene

