Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The 276 plants were spread over three floors

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in a raid on a city house.

South Wales Police found 276 plants spread over six rooms and three floors at the house in Tewkesbury Street, in Cathays, Cardiff.

Officers raided the property following a tip-off and thanked the public for their support.

PC Andrew Gardiner said: "We are determined to take drugs off the street and disrupt those who choose to get involved in this trade."