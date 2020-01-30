Cardiff police raid finds hundreds of cannabis plants in city house
- 30 January 2020
Hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in a raid on a city house.
South Wales Police found 276 plants spread over six rooms and three floors at the house in Tewkesbury Street, in Cathays, Cardiff.
Officers raided the property following a tip-off and thanked the public for their support.
PC Andrew Gardiner said: "We are determined to take drugs off the street and disrupt those who choose to get involved in this trade."