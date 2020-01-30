Arrest over Carmarthenshire man's disappearance
- 30 January 2020
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of man.
Michael O'Leary, 55, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing on Monday evening after failing to return home from work.
A 52-year-old man from Carmarthen has been arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police and is in custody.
The force said dive teams from South Wales Police had been searching the nearby river Towy.
Mr O'Leary's vehicle was found in the Capel Dewi area, about 2 miles (3.2km) from Nantgaredig, earlier this week.