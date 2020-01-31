Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 89% of primary schools are in the green and yellow categories

Close to half of primary schools in Wales are now rated in the best "green" category, according to the latest annual categorisation ratings.

They show 49% of primaries need the least support, 6% better than in 2019.

But the ratings also show 24 secondary schools (11.7%) fall into the "red" category, needing the most help.

This is one more school than last year and indicates a stubborn number of schools which need improving.

Full details for which school is in which category will be published later and will be available here.

The overall figures show:

A total of 609 primary schools are in the green support category - 66 more schools than last year

Only 20 primary schools are now in the red support category - 1.6% - which is a fewer than last year

There is an improvement (4%) in secondary schools in the green category

Overall, 46.9% of all schools are green, compared with 41.6% last year

The number of special schools in the green support category has stayed the same at 21, while one special school is in the red support category.

The National School Categorisation System was introduced by the Welsh Government six years ago and assesses how much support each school needs.