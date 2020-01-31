Image copyright Getty Images

These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 24 secondary schools in the red category - up two on the year - and 20 primary schools - down five since last year.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.

Primary

Abertillery Learning Community

Secondary

Abertillery Learning Community

Brynmawr Foundation School

Primary

Plasnewydd

Secondary

None

Primary

Ysgol Bro Sannan

Crumlin High Level Primary

Cwmcarn Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod

Secondary

Risca Community Comprehensive

Islwyn High

Primary

St Alban's RC

St. Peter's

Secondary

Cardiff West Community High

Primary

Blaenau

Pentip

Y Castell

Secondary

None

Special

Rhydygors School & Support Services

Primary

None

Secondary

None

Primary

Ysgol Awel y Mynydd

Secondary

None

Primary

None

Secondary

Denbigh High

Primary

Abermorddu CP

Secondary

None

Primary

None

Secondary

Ysgol Ardudwy

Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle

Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen Bethesda

Primary

None

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern

Primary

None

Secondary

None

Primary

None

Secondary

None

Primary

None

Secondary

None

Primary

Malpas Church in Wales

Secondary

Newport High

St Julian's

Primary

Ysgol Ger Y Llan

Spittal Church In Wales VC

Secondary

Ysgol Greenhill

Primary

Brynhafren CP

Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon

Secondary

Brecon High

Ysgol Calon Cymru

Newtown High

Primary

Porth Community

Secondary

Aberdare Community

Porth Community

Primary

None

Secondary

None

Primary

Ysgol Panteg

Secondary

Croesyceiliog

Cwmbran High

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Primary

None

Secondary

None

Primary

None

Secondary

Ysgol Bryn Alyn

Ysgol Clywedog

Rhosnesni High