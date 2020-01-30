Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Midfielder Jordan Sinnott started his career at Huddersfield Town, where he became best friends with Cardiff's Danny Ward

A Cardiff City player is collecting jerseys carrying the name of his best friend, who died at the weekend after a night out.

Danny Ward said it had been a "horrendous week" after Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott, 25, died.

Two men have since been charged with manslaughter.

Along with Mr Sinnott's family, Ward hopes to collect tops from every professional team in England and Scotland with "Sinnott25" on them.

They want to create a tribute at his funeral, before then donating the jerseys to Sport Relief.

"You may have met him for five minutes but it felt like you had known him your whole life," Ward said.

"He was a wonderful guy."

Ward said he first met Mr Sinnott when he was at Huddersfield Town between 2011 and 2015.

When Mr Sinnott joined the youth side and they realised they both lived in Bradford, the pair started sharing a lift to training.

Image copyright Instagram/ jordansinnottshirts25 Image caption Former England and Liverpool player Steven Gerrard with a Glasgow Rangers shirt - the team he now manages

Ward added: "We became best friends and spent a lot of time together away from football, going on holidays and nights out.

"He was the kind of guy who would walk into a room and put a smile on everyone's face, everyone wanted to be around him.

"Jordan was best man at my wedding and every day we would be texting, sending messages and videos."

He described the last week as being "horrendous", with Cardiff City rallying around and supporting players who were affected.

The club's goalkeeper Alex Smithies was also close to him and players paid a special tribute during the 2-1 victory over West Brom on Tuesday.

After scoring the first goal, Callum Paterson held up a shirt with "Sinnott25" on it.

The idea to collect jerseys carrying Mr Sinnott's name came from his family, who initially wanted one from each of the teams he played for.

But his girlfriend Kelly had the idea to set up a Whatsapp group with all his football friends to see if they wanted to send one in.

Image copyright Instagram/ jordansionnottshirts25 Image caption Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with his team's Sinnott jersey

This is when it "snowballed" and after a social media campaign was launched, Ward has been receiving shirts from around the world to the Cardiff City Stadium.

"I'm pretty sure there's not a club (professional side in England and Scotland) we haven't got," he added.

"It's all gone so quickly, the letters, calls, we are getting a list of all the jerseys together.

"But we want any, grassroots, Saturday league, It's a big part of the game, where we all started and allows people to play sport."

Danny said the aim is to make sure "his name is out there", and wants any team big or small to get involved.

After creating a display at his funeral, these will be given to a charity, allowing youngsters to play in a shirt carrying his name.