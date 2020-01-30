Image copyright JOHN LUCAS/GEOGRAPH/GOOGLE Image caption Operations were cancelled at (clockwise from top left): Withybush, Prince Philip, Bronglais, and Glangwili hospitals

The chairwoman of a health board has apologised after operations were cancelled due to winter pressures.

Planned operations at four hospitals across the Hywel Dda area were cancelled for three consecutive days.

Maria Battle told a meeting at Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire she was "sorry to patients who had their operations postponed" and she "deeply regretted the inconvenience".

Staff are "doing everything they can to reschedule," she said.

Routine inpatient surgery was affected at Bronglais, Prince Philip, Glangwili and Withybush hospitals.

Chief executive Steve Moore said: "We never want to find ourselves in a position where we have to cancel elective operations."

He told the meeting - the health board's first since the operations were cancelled - the decision was taken because it had reached the "highest level of escalation".

The issues were blamed on the early pressures of flu, norovirus outbreaks at two hospitals, "major patients" attending A&E resulting in an increased length of stay in hospital, and workforce challenges.

Additional measures were taken such as calling in staff, Mr Moore said, adding that pressures were "returning to normal levels for this time of year" but departments remained busy.

Mr Moore said he was "optimistic" no patient would be waiting more than 26 weeks for planned care by the end of March.

The Welsh Government gave £30m to health boards to provide extra capacity this winter.