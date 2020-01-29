Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Sgt Gareth Earp (left) said he was "really proud" of his son Theo

An off-duty police officer and his son have been recognised for their bravery after foiling a robbery.

Sgt Gareth Earp and his 12-year-old son Theo helped detain a man who had stolen a wallet.

They were both thanked for their bravery at the Dyfed-Powys police commendations ceremony.

The crook, who targeted a vulnerable elderly man in Rhayader in Powys on 8 September, has subsequently been jailed.

Theo spotted the robber approaching an elderly man and told his parents.

Sgt Earp, who was on crutches as he was recovering from surgery, went out to have a look for himself.

He said: "I got in the car and drove towards town, where I could see them together. I saw the suspect take something from the victim, and heard him shout 'he's got my money'."

After seeing the man start running away Sgt Earp pursued him in his car.

He got out of the car to try to chase the man but forgot his foot was still in a boot after the surgery.

"I opened the car door and hit him with it, and at that point I managed to get him and detained him until the police came," he said.

Officers arrested the man who was found to have the victim's wallet in his possession. He was charged with robbery, and has been jailed.

Sgt Earp praised his son, saying: "He is only 12, but he knew something wasn't right.

"I'm really proud that he took the time to notice what was going on, and to come home and tell us."