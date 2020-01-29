Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing in Cardiff saw a video in which showed a worker using sexual swear words towards the schoolboy

A 15-year-old boy was wrapped in cling film and had his mouth gagged with packaging tape by two children's home staff, a disciplinary panel has heard.

The schoolboy's mother found photos and videos of it on his social media account - and alerted social services.

Richard Burnell and Kyle Johnson allegedly bound his legs and arms and swore at the boy at a north Wales home.

Social Care Wales are deciding if the child care workers at Arthog children's home in Gwynedd are fit to practise.

Presenting officer Delme Griffiths told the hearing in Cardiff the boy was put in for a 30-day emergency residential placement for some "positive role models".

The panel saw a video in which Mr Johnson was heard using sexual swear words towards the boy at the home run by Keys group.

Mr Griffiths said the video showed the teenager sitting on a sofa with cling film on around his arm and legs.

The hearing was told it happened on New Year's Eve in 2018 in a caravan where the teenager was being housed.

"We say the video and the comments made speak for themselves," said Mr Griffiths.

'Having a laugh'

"It would always be inappropriate to tie and bound a young person in this manner. By its very nature, this is an inappropriate act in any circumstances."

The hearing heard project worker Johnson had not yet undergone safeguarding training because there was a shortage of staff at the training company.

The hearing was told the teenager claimed the workers had been "having a laugh" and did not want to take matters further.

Police found there had not been any emotional abuse and no charges were brought.

Neither man attended the disciplinary hearing although letters were sent to both informing them that it would take place.

The hearing was told the home has 33 staff and houses seven young people on short term placements up to 90 days.

Some of the youngsters are in crisis and take part in activities while staying at the home.

The hearing is expected to last three days.