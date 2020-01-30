Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stars of the coming of age hit drama Sex Education talk about their love for Wales

A drive to bring more Hollywood movies and TV shows to Wales should not ignore home-grown talent, a body representing Welsh film makers has said.

Netflix's Sex Education is the latest hit programme to be filmed here.

The Welsh Government has now set up a new body, Creative Wales, to invest in skills and boost home-grown talent.

But Teledwyr Annibynnol Cymru (TAC) said attracting big hitters should not be at the expense of Welsh independent producers.

Gareth Williams, head of the trade body, said the government's focus to date had been on investing in "huge projects", but independent Welsh companies also needed support to develop and grow.

He said while attracting productions like Sex Education and His Dark Materials was good and should continue, Creative Wales needed a broader focus.

"[The government's] previous focus on investing in films, which are such a risk and require so much money - maybe that is where we lost our way," he said.

Culture minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas said Creative Wales was looking at securing long term investment in the production industries, with projects that will run and run.

"It's not about coming and leaving anymore," he insisted.

"It's about having series. It's not about people coming in suddenly and then disappearing."

With an annual turnover of £2.2bn the creative sector is one of Wales' fastest growing sectors, employing 56,000 people, which is 40% higher than a decade ago, according to the Welsh Government.

In recent years an array of hit Hollywood films and dramas have been shot in locations across the country.

Last year producers closed part of a Cardiff road for Mark Wahlberg's Infinite, while scenes for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film were shot in Snowdonia.

Hit BBC dramas including Keeping Faith, His Dark Materials and Dr Who are also made in Wales.

Image copyright Sam Taylor/Netflix Image caption Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield are two of the stars of Sex Education

Scenes for Sex Education, a coming-of-age drama based in a British high school, were filmed in Penarth, Caerleon and the Wye Valley.

The comedy follows the life of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward student whose mother, played by The X-Files star Gillian Anderson, is a sex therapist.

Netflix producers said filming in Wales had been a "hugely positive experience" and many of their crew were local, including students from the University of South Wales who were used as extras and for behind-the-scenes roles.

Star Asa Butterfield said filming in the "rolling hills" of Caerleon, Newport, during the summer was "lovely" and they had learnt some Welsh phrases from crew on set.

While Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effion, said it was "one of the most beautiful places I've been to in the UK".

Image copyright Ffilm Cymru Image caption Scenery, history and a skilled workforce are making Wales popular with film producers

The new government body, Creative Wales, has been set up to continue the growth of the nation as a location for TV and film productions.

One of its key aims is to address skill shortages to ensure there are enough film crews to meet the growing demand, which has been a concern in the sector.

It will also support investment in publishing and music industries, and has already announced the creation of a grassroots music venues fund.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption His Dark Materials: Lin-Manuel Miranda shows us behind the scenes

While the government's decision on focussing on the creative sector has been praised, the handling of its relationship with studios group Pinewood has been a subject of intense criticism.

Ministers had invested over £15m through a scheme formerly run by Pinewood - cash was fully recouped on only one of the 15 projects.

Mr Williams, who also runs production company Rondo, said the Welsh Government had to prove it had learnt from its mistakes in investing in the company.

Tom Ware, head of the film and TV school at the University of South Wales, said it was a fantastic time to be in the creative industry.

But he said there had been a lack of coordination in funding and in purpose within the sector.

"I am hoping very much that this new body will give that sense of purpose, will provide an opportunity to look across the sector to identify where the skills gaps are, but also some really coherent policies for retaining and attracting talent to Wales," he said.