Image caption Several landslides in the area have shut the road

A series of landslides have blocked a road used by fishermen and to reach boats to Bardsey Island.

Engineers have found it will cost thousands of pounds to repair the path to Porth Meudwy near Aberdaron on the Llyn peninsula after heavy rain and floods damaged the road.

The land is owned by the National Trust who say they are are working with other agencies to find funding.

"It's going to stop us making a livelihood," said fisherman Huw Erith.

He said he wanted a short-term solution.

"I've been fishing here more or less all my life.

"I come down by vehicle so I can carry bait, petrol, cages and so on - and then I carry whatever I've caught back up.

Image caption Huw Erith said he has been fishing in the area most of his life

"But as the road is closed, I can't do that now. If we could only get permission to bring light vehicles, just so that we can go back and forth.

"We'd usually be preparing to start fishing now, so the sooner this is solved the better.

"The longer it goes on and on, half the fishing season may have passed," he said.

A crowdfunding campaign has also been launched, in a bid to raise funds to repair the road.

The Bardsey Island Trust said the closure would have an effect on farming, fishing, wildlife and the tourist industry.

Image caption The only way to reach the sea currently is on foot

Aberdaron county councillor Gareth Roberts is a farmer on the island.

He said: "There were almost 1,000 people staying on Bardsey Island last year, and many more visiting for the day.

"Bardsey Island will shut down more or less. You can't have people there to stay for a week without bringing their luggage and their food.

"People who live there need to get their own stuff there. You need diesel, petrol - it's just impossible.

Image caption Gareth Roberts said 1,000 people stayed on Bardsey Island last year

In a statement, the National Trust added: "The track at Porth Meudwy has been significantly impacted by several landslips which make it unsafe to use by vehicles.

"The National Trust owns the land but responsibility for maintenance involves a number of stakeholders, and we're currently working with them to determine the best way forward and source funding for the work."