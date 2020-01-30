Image caption A&E staffing levels at all three hospitals in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg area are well below UK-wide standards

Doctor shortages mean "urgent action" is needed to speed up plans to downgrade a hospital's A&E department, bosses have said.

Plans to close Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E completely, or overnight, are being discussed by Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board.

A decision to centralise emergency care in fewer hospitals was made in 2015, but a final decision is yet to be made.

Cwm Taf said action was needed to avoid "unacceptable risk to patient safety".

What's the problem?

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, ambulances had to be diverted from the Royal Glamorgan, near Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil because of a lack of doctors.

Staffing levels at all Cwm Taf Morgannwg's A&E units - at the Royal Glamorgan, Prince Charles Hospital and the Princess of Wales Bridgend - are well below UK-wide standards.

The situation at the Royal Glamorgan worsened recently with the resignation of its only full-time A&E consultant.

The health board said this "expected retirement", along with a shortage of middle-grade doctors, meant three A&E services could not be "sustained beyond the immediate short-term".

What are the proposals?

The health board has been asked to "approve further consideration" of two favoured options - keeping things as they are has already been rejected.

The first would close the consultant-led A&E service at the Royal Glamorgan, leaving it with a 24-hour nurse-led minor injuries unit (MIU).

The second option would be to close the hospital's A&E overnight, but keep an MIU open.

Both involve looking at alternative ways for GPs and paramedics to admit patients directly on to wards in the absence of A&E.

The health board will also focus on developing the Royal Glamorgan as a specialist centre for outpatient and diagnostic services.

Is this a new plan?

In 2014, five south Wales health boards devised a plan to address concerns that maternity care, neonatal care, children's hospital care and emergency medicine were spread too thinly across too many hospitals.

After a public consultation, health boards and community health councils finally agreed on a series of recommendations.

These included closing A&E at the Royal Glamorgan, but as yet no changes have been made.

In the Cwm Taf area, consultant-led maternity care has been centralised at Prince Charles Hospital. Changes to children's hospital care have also been repeatedly postponed.

What is the health board saying?

Dr Nick Lyons, medical director of Cwm Taf Morgannwg, said most doctors in the Royal Glamorgan's A&E department were temporary staff which brought "very real safety issues" because the health board could not ensure training and development or "effective team working".

"What we need is a safe service that you can rely on, you can trust, and when you most need it can respond to your needs and treat you effectively. At the moment I can't deliver that [at the Royal Glamorgan]," he added.

He said it was "easy with hindsight to say perhaps decisions should have been made earlier... but now we need to do that catch up and do things properly".

Cathy Moss, from patient watchdog Cwm Taf Morgannwg Community Health Council, said it was involved in "detailed discussions" with the health board and would "ensure the public are kept informed".

What has the reaction been?

When the plan was being discussed between 2012 and 2014 , there was considerable public and political reaction.

On Friday, concerns were once again raised by politicians, with the plans branded as "terrible news" and "completely unacceptable".