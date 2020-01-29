Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A new report found staff were "despondent" that anything was likely to change

A report has criticised mental health counselling services in north Wales, saying they are "under-resourced and not fit for purpose."

The study was commissioned by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board into its psychological therapies.

It found some areas had "unacceptably long waits" and staff were "despondent" that anything was likely to change.

The health board said it was "determined to improve the availability of psychological therapies".

The report was written by an independent firm of management consultants, who also found "a sense of despondency, and in some places, learned helplessness as to how the organisation might work itself into a better place."

They wrote: "It is our view that neither the system of care, nor the culture is yet equipped to deliver psychologically-informed care as the norm."

'Deeply disappointing'

Psychological therapies are referred to as talking therapies, counselling or psychotherapy.

The chief officer of the North Wales Community Health Council patients watchdog, Geoff Ryall-Harvey said: "The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has spent nearly five years in special measures.

"Much of the reason for this is because of mental health services, so these findings are deeply disappointing."

A spokesman for the health board said: "We're determined to improve the availability of psychological therapies and recognise that some people in our communities currently face long waits for support.

"This is a challenge we share with NHS mental health providers across the UK, and it is also a priority area for the Welsh Government."