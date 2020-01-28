Culverhouse Cross crash: Several cars crash in hailstorm
- 28 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of cars have crashed in poor driving conditions, with hail and ice blamed.
The incident happened on the A4232 Ely Link Road near Culverhouse Cross in Cardiff.
Traffic Wales warned people to avoid the area following the crash, with the road currently partially blocked.
It said at 14:00 GMT that emergency services were at the scene.