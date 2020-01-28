Wales

Culverhouse Cross crash: Several cars crash in hailstorm

  • 28 January 2020
Crash Image copyright Traffic Wales/Twitter
Image caption Hail and ice are blamed for the crash

A number of cars have crashed in poor driving conditions, with hail and ice blamed.

The incident happened on the A4232 Ely Link Road near Culverhouse Cross in Cardiff.

Traffic Wales warned people to avoid the area following the crash, with the road currently partially blocked.

It said at 14:00 GMT that emergency services were at the scene.

Related Topics