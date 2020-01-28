Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

An arrow was found by a paramedic at the site of a crossbow attack which led to a man's death, a court has heard.

Richard Alwyn Roberts arrived at the home of Gerald Corrigan, 74, on Anglesey, and said there was a "heavy trail of blood" leading to the house.

Mr Roberts said Mr Corrigan told him he had "suffered an electric shock".

Terence Whall denies murder at Mold Crown Court, while Gavin Jones denies conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Corrigan died three weeks after the attack, which took place shortly after midnight on 19 April 2019.

In a statement read to the jury, Mr Roberts said: "I could see he was a very ill man."

He described Mr Corrigan's shirt as "saturated" in blood and said he saw two wounds.

Mr Roberts said he asked the woman at the house what was going on and noticed "something shining" in torch light in a nearby field.

He described it as an "arrow", with "fresh blood" on it.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This bolt is similar to the one Mr Corrigan was hit by, but is 2in (5cm) shorter

He said the woman told him: "I have never seen that before. I have no idea where that came from."

Mr Roberts said he asked the woman if there had been any disagreements and that she said "no, not really," but there had been a minor disagreement over a land letting.

His colleague, Huw Hardy, told the court the woman next door said there had been a "dispute with a person who's leasing the field next door, but not tonight".

Mr Corrigan was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, and was later transferred to the Royal Stoke Hospital, where he died on 11 May.

He had developed sepsis and also had kidney problems.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This crossbow bolt bought online by detectives was 18in (45cm) long

Doctors concluded he had received a "horrific injury which was non-survivable".

The jury also heard from Andrew Yates, a crime scene investigator with North Wales Police.

He said "there was lots of blood in the house", including a "heavily blood-stained light switch" at the bottom of the stairs, and on the satellite dish outside Mr Corrigan's house.

Two blades from the head of a crossbow were found at the scene on 19 April, followed by a third - near the satellite dish - on 20 April.

The trial continues.