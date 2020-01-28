Wales

Wales snow: Parts of Wales dusted with snow overnight

  • 28 January 2020
Snow on the ground in Llanbister Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Granddadscott
Image caption This striking image of the Powys hills showed a light dusting

Cold overnight temperatures have left parts of Wales dusted with snow on Tuesday.

The snow has mostly fallen at altitudes above 650ft (200m), leaving mountainous areas with a light covering.

Here are some of the best pictures, sent in by BBC Weather Watchers.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/The landygirl
Image caption There was white all around in Llangollen, Denbighshire
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Shelley W
Image caption Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent also saw some snow
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/c0pykitten
Image caption Low temperatures led to this spectacular ice formation in New Inn, Torfaen
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Rustywig weather
Image caption The hills near Llandrindod Wells in Powys were covered in snow

