Arrest after body of man found near Pontwalby Viaduct
- 28 January 2020
The body of a 73-year-old man has been discovered outside a property in Neath Port Talbot.
The man's body was found near Pontwalby Viaduct in Glynneath on Monday afternoon.
A 28-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the death.
South Wales Police want to know if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area between 15:30-19:50 GMT.